Two seniors have been nominated as December’s Elks Teens of the Month.
Breanna Borchers attends Battle Creek High School. Brady Faltys attends Norfolk Catholic High School, in addition to Northeast Community College and Wayne State College as of January.
Borchers has been involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, including one-act, student council, National Honor Society, quiz bowl, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, speech, yearbook, track and field and basketball. She also was captain of the volleyball team.
Borchers also participates in 4-H and enjoys painting, reading, playing softball, spending time with family, hunting, fishing, doing puzzles and sewing clothes.
Jenni Fray, a Spanish teacher at Battle Creek, praised Borchers’ involvement in the community: “(Borchers) organizes meal trains for local families in need and makes tie blankets for children in the hospital. Breanna sewed extra hospital gowns for local doctors during the COVID pandemic. Also, she organized a coat and food drive for local people in need. Breanna helps serve her church during fish fries.”
Leigha Kern, an English language arts teacher at Battle Creek, described Borchers as an “intelligent student who is intrigued by course content, has a virtually unflappable demeanor and sets an example with responsible actions when completing both daily work and large research projects.”
Faltys has taken part in an array of extracurricular activities, including concert, marching, pep and jazz band, swimming, musical, one-act, mock trial, cross country, track, quiz bowl and Future Business Leaders of America.
Faltys has participated in a discipleship group, engaged in more than 50 hours of community service as of October and plays the piano. His hobbies include taking care of his reptiles, lifting weights, running, donating blood and gardening.
Outside of school, Faltys founded and runs a business, Faltys Lawn Mowing. Experience running a business has inspired Faltys to pursue an accounting major at the University of Nebraska.
Molly M. Zimmerman, a teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School, described Faltys as having “a hard work ethic with the level of commitment necessary to succeed in high school, college and beyond.”
A photo of Faltys was not provided.