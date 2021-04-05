Battle Creek senior’s COVID experience

A whole year has been wasted. My senior year experience was taken from my grasp. There’s nothing I can do about it. My life has been taken control of by rules and regulations that are supposed to “protect” my family and I. Confinement and fear has become overwhelming to my mind. Wasn’t the year 2020 supposed to be an amazing year? I finally understand how little control I have over my life and what is supposed to happen. It hits me hard, but for others, it hits a little harder.
What started in March has dragged into a year-long battle against the rigorous disease of COVID-19. This disease startled Americans into a chaos of fear and isolation. The government was attacked for not doing enough and not having control over their own country. Hospitals and health care workers were dumped with uncontrollable amounts of people asking for help. They didn’t know what this was or how to treat helpless people begging for a chance to live. In one moment, our lives changed into a whole new normal.
Schools and businesses shut down immediately. Our economy and social lives were flushed away in one week. Fear was installed into the public eye. News outlets grasping every moment of this pandemic led the American people to live in terror of this deadly disease. Isolation was new to us then, but now it has turned into something that we are well aware of. We reacted by keeping away from people and being confined to our house or small apartments. The government stepped in and made the decision: Lock down.
Months went by. My teachers had to learn a whole new system of teaching: E-learning. At first, it was hard to understand that I wouldn’t be finishing out of my junior year of high school. I won’t get to hug my senior friends goodbye on their last day, celebrate my entering of senior year with my classmates, or enjoy the last days before summer. Every single kid in America had to learn by looking at a screen for 8 hours a day. We couldn’t just raise our hand anymore and ask for help; we had to teach ourselves. For many students, this is still a real thing; this is the “new” way of learning. Currently, several universities and colleges are robbing young students of their education and money by taking away their in-person classes and first-year experiences.
Once E-learning stopped, our “summer” began. Many of us lost track of time and what day it was, so it was strange to be done with school and still be in this pandemic. For some kids and teenagers, getting out of school was a luxury, but it depended on who you were. Many of us didn’t realize how long this would go on, and we should’ve taken that into consideration. As rebellious teenagers, we didn’t care about COVID-19; we only cared about our summer and having as much fun as we could. However, it was difficult to have a fun summer. Every event and activity we usually have during the summer to socialize with other people and have fun was canceled. We didn’t know what to do, or how to fill this empty void. Our emotional and mental health was negatively affecting us; our minds became our worst enemies.
Nine months have gone by and this is my new normal. A little has changed, though. After almost 6 months out of school, I finally went back to start my senior year; it was pretty rough at first, but I’ve gotten used to it. Also, the restrictions are not as bad, at least in my state; they still are harsh in many other states. I’ve gotten used to wearing a mask and not doing much of anything currently. We have been preached over and over again that by doing our part, we are making it a safer and better place for everyone, including ourselves. But, my ears have grown tired over hearing the same things over and over again by the news and other superior personnel. My eyes hurt at reading and observing news headlines about the alarming rate of depression and suicide in people during this pandemic. My mind suffers from doing the same things over and over every single day. My heart has grown weary of seeing people I know and love suffer. I’m tired of the government telling me that I’m doing such a great job at keeping others safe. I start to question what is really being done to “protect” us citizens from this disease. Is this really what it takes to protect us from the unknown? Is the government really helping us or destroying us? Did they even care about what I thought? My freedoms and rights have been taken away from me, and they didn’t even ask if it was okay. My perspective has been changed, and I’ll tell you why.
It’s almost like a nightmare I can’t escape from. I keep living it over and over the same things every day. Wearing a mask everywhere I go, sanitizing everything I touch at practice or school, and watching the relentless bickering of the news. This is the new way of life, but for others, this is even worse in comparison. As I read more and more into the lives of health care workers and nursing home staff, I come to realize that the pain and distress of these workers has been saddening. Health care workers have been working tirelessly to help patients of COVID-19 survive, going through grueling hours of nonstop work. Nursing home staff have gone under extreme conditions in keeping their residents safe, and some have been working over hours due to the lack of help. These workers are greatly under appreciated for their relentless time and effort in keeping people safe.
Of course, we want to keep our elderly as safe as possible from this madness and disease, but the government took their last stage of life away from them. Think about the nursing home residents; how are they being affected by this? They have been confined to their facility and room for almost 9 months now, with no emotional or family support. No one has asked if they’re okay, no one has taken them into consideration and what they want to do, no one. The nursing home staff had to do what they are told, and they keep telling the residents that this is the best option in keeping them safe. But is this really it? These residents have seen more death and situations than any other younger generations. They have lived through wars, the Great Depression and every other unimaginable event that has taken place in history. They know the risks of living in this world because they have seen it many times before. So, why does a pandemic stop them from living their life to the very end? Why has it stopped them from seeing the people who they love the most? The government didn’t ask them if it was okay to isolate them and take their freedoms away. They didn’t deserve this; no one did. They should’ve been given the chance to have a say in what they wanted for themselves, not for the corporations.
As I watch the heartbreak of so many residents, I listen and see the pain of children, teenagers and young adults going through this. At the start of this pandemic, the government sent kids back home to stay for 6 months or even longer. Did they consider kids in foster care or broken homes? Did they even think about what could be happening at a home that goes unnoticed? Teachers watched as kids of abuse got sent back, with nothing they could do about it. Furthermore, the rules of quarantine have taken a toll on many young children, who have been robbed of their learning and social interaction with other students. They don’t understand what’s going on, and many of them will be behind on their education level. Even parents with young children are having a hard time helping their children learn and trying to be available for them.
As I witness this, I’m also thrown into the chaos of trying to play sports in this pandemic. I was so excited to be a senior playing competitive sports for the very last time and experience the surreal feelings of winning huge games with several people in the crowd cheering loud, a student section unlike no other, and hearing the band play “hail varsity” for the last time; but, like so many other senior highschool athletes, I didn’t get to have that experience this year. As I walked onto the court for my first-last time in volleyball, I was struck with the heartbreak of what was taken from me; I didn’t want to believe it, but my uncomfortable mask proved otherwise. Fast forward to basketball season, and the restrictions are even worse than before.
I understand how important it is to keep everyone safe from this deadly disease; I have witnessed heartbreak from people losing their loved ones from COVID-19. I understand how frustrating it is to keep everyone safe and wanting to do the right thing for the protection of others. I completely and utterly understand. But, before this pandemic, there was still a great unknown of what could come each day. We lived our lives not knowing when death would approach us. We lived our lives freely and without any fear of the future. We didn’t think about what could happen to us in an instant. The government has taken the rights away from the American citizens. Have they truly helped those who run small businesses and people without jobs right now? So I ask you as my reader, take in consideration the pros and cons of what the government has helped you and the lockdown orders we were given. How has it affected you? Are you okay with what has happened? Just know, you are not the only one who has suffered.
Writing this paper has given me a chance to tell my side of the story and what I have observed over the last 9 months. This is how I feel about this whole ordeal, and everyone has their own opinion on what it’s been like. As a senior, it has been really hard to see a lot of special events be taken away from me, and I’m not the only one. I do believe the government did the right thing at first, but it has gotten to a point where they are doing too much. It’s time to consider us as human beings, not like puppets on a string.