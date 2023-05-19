SIOUX FALLS — Of the 391 students who earned baccalaureate degrees from Augustana University, nearly half will graduate with honors. Another 178 students earned a master’s degree from the university. Five students earned Augie Access Program certificates. These graduates hail from 15 countries, 34 states and 43 communities in South Dakota.

For the third time in Augustana’s history, the university’s commencement ceremonies will be at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday, May 20. The ceremonies will include an undergraduate ceremony for the Class of 2023, as well as a graduate hooding and commencement ceremony.

An asterisk indicates a graduate with honors. Graduating students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:

Crofton — Allison McKae Altwine*; Fordyce — Valerie Ann Kaiser*; Norfolk — Connor James Clayton, Megan Renaye Means; Pierce — Hayden Kyle Berhow*; Wisner — Grace Lyn Steinmeyer*.

