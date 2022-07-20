University of Nebraska at Kearney students from Butte and Spencer were part of a record-setting 14 awards earned at the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) National Leadership Conference.
The annual conference gives FBLA and PBL members from colleges and universities across the country an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills. The top 10 performers in each event were recognized June 27 during the Awards of Excellence Ceremony.
Students from North Central Nebraska participating in the conference were Sydney Atkinson of Butte and Joseph Hiatt of Spencer.
Atkinson won first place in future business educator, third place in business communication and second place with Hiatt and Megan Wallman in local chapter annual business report.
Hiatt also placed second in small business management plan.
Atkinson and Hiatt finished ninth in desktop publishing.
Nine UNK students attended the national conference, and seven placed inside the top 10 in at least one event. With 14 total awards, the UNK chapter earned more national placings than any other Nebraska school.
UNK also received a Gold Seal Award of Merit, which recognizes chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA-PBL.