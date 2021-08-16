University of Nebraska at Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred to 218 summer graduates at the University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement ceremonies. Graduates include:

Albion — Joel Sup, curriculum and instruction; Bloomfield — Sarah Oltjenbruns, instructional technology; Lyons — Leah Hipps, curriculum and instruction; Newman Grove — Bridget Wiese, English writing; Norfolk — Autumn Langemeier, history, Kelly Mitchell, curriculum and instruction; Petersburg — Cole Luettel, general studies; Spencer — Joy Sharp, history.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Points conferred degrees on more than 1,250 graduates for the spring and summer sessions of 2021. Graduates include:

Neligh — Elianne Heilhecker, wildlife ecology and management.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Palmer College of Chiropractic presented graduating students with degrees at the college’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa. Graduates include:

Norfolk — Kasey Oliver, chiropractic

