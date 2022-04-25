The Nebraska American Legion selected 30 recipients of the Maynard Jensen Scholarship, which began in 1989 as The American Legion Scholarship and was renamed in 1992 in memory of past department commander Maynard Jensen of Aurora.
Jensen was a World War II Navy veteran who served in the invasion of Normandy and then in Southern France. He served as the Nebraska American Legion Department commander in 1971-72. Jensen also served on numerous department committees within the Legion.
For the 34th consecutive year, the Nebraska American Legion has done its part in helping Nebraska students with scholarship money. The recipients of $1,000 scholarships from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are Aubrie Edwards of Winside; Jaydyn Jorgensen of Wayne; Conner Klein of Tilden; Caleb Paden of Columbus; Addison Rosno of Columbus; Bailey Schmit of Osmond; and Ryan Yost of Norfolk.