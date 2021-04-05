Two Northeast and North Central Nebraska students have been elected to serve in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Student Senate.
Joseph Hiatt of Spencer is one of seven students representing the College of Arts and Sciences, and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey is one of two students representing the College of Education.
They were among 14 students selected to serve on the UNK Student Senate. This organization is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of the three academic colleges at UNK. There are also freshman and deciding/pre-professional senators.
Student Senate has the power to pass legislation for the campus, approve new student organizations, appoint student representatives to the UNK Faculty Senate and other administrative committees and perform other duties concerning student issues.