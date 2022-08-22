Two Northeast Nebraskans were among the 45 students who were selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

Lauren Kohtz, a graduate of Boone Central High School in Albion, and Anderson Pascual-Rodriguez, a graduate of West Point-Beemer Public Schools, in West Point were selected to the 2022-23 emerging media arts cohort.

The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. A key part of its curriculum is preparing students for hugely disruptive forces in artificial intelligence and virtual production that have changed the face of several industries, including film.

