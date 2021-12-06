This year, 200 high school youth leaders representing 78 schools were recognized at this year's "Youth Salute" Awards Virtual Ceremony hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University.

A "Top Youth Leader" was named from each high school. Awards were provided to two "Youth Leaders of the Year" and four "Top Youth Leaders" as National Youth Salute Ambassadors — including Mitchel Beeson of Clarkson.

Participating universities/colleges provided the opportunity for students to be awarded up to $988,000 in scholarships and other awards. This year, Bellevue University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Clarkson College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha provided scholarships.

The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 2018 to conduct the "Youth Salute" in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization.

Youth Salute recipients include:

Top Youth Leaders of the Year — Anvitha Boosani, Millard North; and Lucas Lunzmann, Auburn.

National Youth Salute Ambassadors — Mitchel Beeson, Clarkson; Reese Pekny, Saint Albert High School; Hannah Ajogbeje, Burke High School; and Makayla Kennedy, Mercy High School.

Area scholarship recipients were:

UNO — Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic.

UNL — Gisell Duarte Rosas, Norfolk High; and Pareena Ponniah, Norfolk High.

Clarkson College — Jaydyn Jorgensen, Wayne.

Bellevue University — Austen Janssen, Ponca.

