Area students part of UNK marching band

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the football game against Pittsburg State on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Sadie Uhing of Hartington is a drum major, and Kelsi Woodard of Norfolk, Dani Richardson of North Bend, Elena Paltz of St. Helena also are part of the band.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Kearney.
Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association state marching contest at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, and the UNK homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. The other drum major is Ming Li Goldston of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.