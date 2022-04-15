LINCOLN — Sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been accepted into the Jacht Agency for spring 2022. The student-run agency is composed of students from various backgrounds and majors.
Jacht provides advertising and public relations services through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The agency offers students real-world experience by giving them the opportunity to work with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 23 clients this semester, including nonprofits and local businesses.
A student leadership team oversees the agency's day-to-day operations. The team consists of: Regan Anguiano, director of account strategy; Ra'Daniel Arvie, director of communications; Bailee Gunnerson, director of multimedia; Abigail Hornady, director of business development; and Jenna Stevens, director of public relations.
Arvie said he is excited to serve in a leadership role this semester. His role consists of overseeing internal communication, as well as managing several of the Jacht client teams.
"My time at Jacht has been introspectively inspiring," Arvie said. "I have been afforded the opportunity to gain industry-level knowledge as a student while working with real clients producing real deliverables. It has taught me a lot about the intersection of teamwork and communication, which is an important aspect of life."
The following area students are part of the spring 2022 Jacht crew: Karen Martinez of Norfolk; Benjamin Reichle of St. Helena; and Willa Scoville of Hartington.
Individual portraits of the spring 2022 Jacht crew are available by emailing Sean Hagewood, news coordinator, at shagewood2@unl.edu. For the full list of Jacht members, visit https://go.unl.edu/itwq.