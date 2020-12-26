A number of area students have been named to university honors lists for the fall 2020 academic semester. The students are listed below along with their school and hometown.
Doane University
CRETE — The following are area students who appeared on Doane University's fall 2020 dean's list. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
Albion — Nicole Woebbecke; Bloomfield — Cole Bruns; Meadow Grove — Alyssa Rood; Norfolk — Richard Dover, Trey Porter; Petersburg — Walker Stuhr, Stephanie Wright; Pierce — Sydney Erickson; Plainview — Kaydi Daudt; Tilden — Olivia Nall, Wakefield — Solomon Peitz; Wayne — Drew Buck.
Mount Marty University
YANKTON — Mount Marty University recently announced the fall 2020 dean's list, which includes undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5. Students from the area included on the list are:
Ainsworth — Claire Steinhauser; Atkinson — Leighton Mlady; Bloomfield — Sarah Castaneda Fordyce — Malaya Heine; Hartington — Christopher Collier, Dain Whitmire; Neligh —Brynn Dilly, Madison Dilly.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The following area students have been named to the University of Sioux Falls’ dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Atkinson — Anna Albrecht; Tekamah — Kylin McKean of Tekamah; Crofton — Lauren Steffen; Pierce — Taylor Stoltz; Emerson — Victoria Frahm; Norfolk — Daniel Roche, Alexandra Ruth; O'Neill — Abigail Page, Carlie Wetzel; Page — Betsy Crumly; Tilden — Amber Miller; Verdigre — Rachel Pavelka; Winside — Alexandra Bargstadt, Andrea Bargstadt.
Concordia University, Nebraska
SEWARD — Concordia University in Nebraska named 244 students to its honors list for the fall 2020 semester. The top 25% of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Area students receiving honors include:
Bancroft — Rebekah Henschen; Battle Creek — Zachary Zohner; Bloomfield — Grant Wragge; Lyons — Amelia Schlichting; Neligh — Kassidy Grosserode; Norfolk — Luke Blomenberg, Nicholle Harstad, Sarah Sugita; Stanton — Bree Burtwistle; Valentine — Rebecca Higgins.