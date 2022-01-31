Area students named to Missouri Western State dean' list

Missouri Western State University named 526 students to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.

One Norfolk student, Sydney Rader, was named on Missouri Western State University’s dean’s list.

