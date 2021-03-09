LINCOLN — Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s lists for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.
Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees by hometown, with year in school at the start of the semester, college(s) and major(s).
Norfolk — Samantha Belle Wolff, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, science (7-12); Andrew John Meuret, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Adam Christopher Gray, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, software engineering; Kaleb Christian Rath, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, business administration; Verenice Castillo, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Elise Ehlers, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Jessica Kaye Long, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies and geography;
Chloe Strong, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Jacob Beed, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Alicia Medel, sophomore, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Matthew Emory, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Braden Joe Fink, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.; Danielle Marie Krohn, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Josie Lewis, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science;
Karen Victoria Martinez, junior, dean’s list, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Josie Liess, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Taylor Lee Butterfield, sophomore, dean’s list, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance; Hannah Rose Hansen, sophomore, dean’s list, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Marissa Rose Heimes, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Adam Kester, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science;
Haley Elizabeth Storovich, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; David Fanta, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Rylan Jace Rasmussen, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Leah Nicole Buss, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); Ethan J. Carlson, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, management; Drew Vincent Lanman, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jenica Suci Ross, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting;
Luke Joseph Weidner, junior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and journalism; Andy Bettenhausen, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management; Gordon Chou, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Allison Glaser, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Lane McCallum, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; Ethan Joseph Piper, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, science (7-12);
Ryan Schommer, junior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Josh Schrader, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Alexander Edward Smith, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Isabel Mariah Cabrera, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Cameron Ricky Eisenhauer, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; Courtney Marie Flohr, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, software engineering;
Seth Braydon Higginbotham, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hailey Marie Koenig, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Reese Ellie Lowe, sophomore, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Alex Parker McDonald, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jordyn Bailey Schommer, sophomore, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, pre-veterinary medicine and biological sciences; Eric B. Anderson, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering;
Carlie Cahoy, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kellen Patrick Carney, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, business administration; Nathaniel D. Liess, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Abigail Lynn Miller, freshman, dean’s list, College of Architecture, interior design; Wyatt Smydra, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Skyler A. Gubbels, senior, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, insect science and biological sciences;
Cameron Thomas Bettenhausen, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting; Cooper Caskey, freshman, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.; Jacob Paul Craven, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Sidney Leuthold, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Brady Jackson, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate, Mikayla Waite, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Cheyenne Marie Gibbons, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine.
Ainsworth — Jack Arens, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Rebecca Anne Taylor, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental restoration science; Samuel Duane Wilkins, sophomore, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Engineering, agricultural economics and agricultural engineering.
Albion — Ethan Thomas Dozler, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Katie Goodwater, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, management, Jenna Lyn Kramer, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); Kelsey Thompson, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Carsen J. Grape, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Dylan Gentrup, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; April Elizabeth Johnson, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology, Kaitlyn Dozler, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife.
Allen — Rachel Kneifl, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Levi Asa Woodward, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance.
Atkinson — Jake Tanner Judge, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Brandon Jelinek, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grassland ecology and management; Jenae Osborne, junior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
Bancroft — Leigh Jahnke, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences and Spanish.
Bassett — Brandie Rae Messersmith, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
Battle Creek — Andrew John Lutt, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Bailey Scott McLean, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sage Marie Kraft, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), Caydon Neal McCracken, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Marshall Mettler, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, actuarial science
Beemer — Megan Groth, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Bloomfield — Adam Johnson, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
Brunswick — Jacob W. Twibell, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, science (7-12).
Butte — Melissa Sextro, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, English.
Carroll — Faith Louise Junck, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Clarkson — MaGyver Steven Brabec, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Bradley Bunner, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; Korbin Kudera, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
Clearwater — Scott Moser, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Julia Isabel Thiele, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Andrew Leroy Steskal, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics.
Creston — Jessica Kapels, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Crofton — Kris Koch, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science;Quinn Paulsen, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, business administration.
Decatur — Cleve Young, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics.
Elgin — Marie Caroline Meis, junior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.
Emerson — Joshua Ervin Sebade, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science, Taylor Lee Daum, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine.
Ewing — Katie Hawk, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, management.
Fordyce — Keeley Hagge, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Brianna Hopping, freshman, dean’s lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, political science, and advertising and public relations; Chase Matthew Lammers, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Genoa — Jonathan Daniel Laska, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Katherine Anne Mohr, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Catherine Laska, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and forensic science.
Hartington — Sydney Christensen, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Easton Ray Joachimsen, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, software engineering; Isabelle Marie Harms, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Willa Scoville, junior, dean’s lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design; Maizie Saffron Christensen, freshman, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Hunter Gavin Heimes, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Jessi Kleinschmit, junior, dean’s list, College of Architecture, landscape architecture.
Herman — Luci Anderson, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history, medieval and Renaissance studies, and classics and religious studies; Luke Matthew Mathiesen, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Max Christopher Hansen, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Jadyn Alexis Fleischman, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and agribusiness.
Hooper — Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management; Taylor Renae Gregory, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Preston Kotik, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, business administration; Rebecca Mae Wulf, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Paige Kotik, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health.
Hoskins — Lindsey Marotz, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Humphrey — Matthew Emmert Wegener, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering, Danie Brandl, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Kelly James Zach, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies, and history.
Laurel — Trey Erwin, senior, dean’s list, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Jasmine Galvin, junior, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Brian Lee Potts, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance and economics.
Leigh — Logan Zachary Becher, sophomore, dean’s lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, political science and social science, Taylor Rae Bromagen, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Lindsay — Preston Edward Sueper, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Dylan Dean Anderson, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.
Long Pine — Jacy Hafer, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education.
Lyons — Montana Weston Riecken, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Madeline Marie Ronnfeldt, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Arizona William Roger Riecken, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.
Madison — Erin Scheffler, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Esmeralda Tinajero, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish; Blake Freudenburg, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting. Yesenia Torres, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing; Marie Sjuts, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Neligh — Sam Wright, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Ashton Krebs, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Calli Marie Krebs, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Newcastle — Benjamin Ronald Finnegan, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jessica Louise Buckles, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Newman Grove — Haley Fleetwood, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Evelyn Estrada-Gonzalez, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies.
Newport — Katherine Elizabeth Osbon, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
North Bend — Jack Post, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jake Wietfeld, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Kiley Kathleen Allgood, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Carli Shae Rush, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; John Francis Emanuel, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, junior, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, horticulture and English; Lauren Emanuel, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health; Abby CarolAnna Post, freshman, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and advertising and public relations.
O’Neill — Allison Elise Becker, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Aleigha Holz, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Marcus Donald Schneider, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jake Young, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Justin Appleby, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Nikki Gotschall, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Taylor Jo Colman, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Claire Elizabeth Morrow, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Presley Pribil, freshman, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Oakland — Megan Cathleen Fischer, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, international business; Jared Richard Mulder, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Elizabeth Karnopp, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Samantha Ellen Linder, freshman, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Osmond — Alexander Lee Alderson, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Brittani Marie Wacker, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering, Brandi Nicole Gansebom, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, English and philosophy, Zachary Curtis Alderson, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Landon Stelling, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Alexander Robert Kumm, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.
Page — Hanna Kay Cronk, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Pender — Braden Matthew Peters, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Haylie Ruth Roberts, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Gerrit Robert Foellmer-Kravchenko, junior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Tymaree Krusemark, junior, dean’s list, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Carlie June Bartlett, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kelcie Bartlett, sophomore, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, forensic science and political science.
Petersburg — Zach Reicks, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Scott Randall Ketteler, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kyle Schumacher, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Lauren Elizabeth Seier, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.
Pierce — Breane Hoffman, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Kate Ann Asmus, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife, Kayla Simmons, sophomore, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health, Hailey Abler, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing; Jake Edins, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.
Plainview — Austin Lynn Choat, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, integrated science; Jordan Michelle Mosel, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education,; Jacob Hoffmann, freshman, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Klarissa Faith Norris, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, pre-health.
Platte Center — Breson Pillen, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management.
Randolph — Alexander John Schmit, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
Rosalie — Luke Roger Kramer, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.
St. Edward — Tyra Ann Reardon, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Scribner — Alex John Von Seggern, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.
Silver Creek — Lana Hebda, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness, and agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Snyder — Mariah Hunke, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Springview — Alexis Nicole Rutar, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine.
Stanton — Alex Schellpeper, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Sally Jean Brechbill, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Stuart — Alison Paige Stracke, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Peyton Alder, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences and psychology; Madison Stracke, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Morgan Wallinger, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting and agribusiness.
Tekamah — Katie Jo Tobin, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Jordan Wetzel, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Thurston — Sarah Jean Krueger, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Sadie Rae D’Ette Lamplot, junior, dean’s lists, College of Business, College of Education and Human Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, accounting, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management, and advertising and public relations.
Tilden — Tyler James Miller, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Kimberly Laura Frey, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.
Valentine — Riley Kate Beel, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nathan Miller, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Logan Michael Cate, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, supply chain management; Dillion Muirhead, freshman, dean’s lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, agricultural and environmental sciences communication, and emerging media arts.
Verdigre — Madisen Rae Randa, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
Wakefield — Fryda Marquez, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Cassidy Thomas, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Ben Chase, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Waterbury — Melanie Ann Gentrup, junior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and advertising and public relations.
Wayne — Tanner Dain DeBoer, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Gabi Elizabeth Lutt, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Lathan Ellis, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; Trevor Thane DeBoer, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; Korrina Nicole Niemann Sr., freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.
West Point — Chase Streeter, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife, Thomas Michael Hugo, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Ashton Troyer, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Makenna Jo Weddle, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Hanna Sue Knobbe, freshman, dean’s list, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
Winside — Cody Frederick, senior, dean’s list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, journalism and broadcasting.
Wisner — Allissa Meyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Krista Ott, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness, and agricultural and environmental sciences communication. Emily Ann Hatterman, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricltural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Wood Lake — Mariah Del Hogenson, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.