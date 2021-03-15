Concordia University Wisconsin
Macee Goehmann of Norfolk has been placed on the fall honors list for the 2020-21 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin.
Goehmann is a social studies major. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Ohio University
Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Tria McLean from Battle Creek has been named to Ohio’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Riverland Community College
Angela Erb of Wisner has been placed on the fall dean’s list at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota.
To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Hannah Springer of Pender was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Springer is in the business administration-accounting program.
Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Marquette University
Adam Reeson of West Point has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reeson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades.