Area students named to Chadron State College dean’s list

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met the requirements for the dean's list for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 GPA. To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below.
Ainsworth — Mackenzie Kovar; Chambers — Samuel Jesse; Clarkson — Molly Langhorst; Crofton — Samuel Tejral, Gabrielle Keiser; Hooper — Constance Roeber, Emma Hilbers; Naper — Mattie Garwood; Norfolk — Katherine Meuret, Alison Smith, Sheila Renteria Salgado, Ryder Fuchs; Oakdale — Trevin Hanson; O’Neill — Alexa Shald; Springview — Hunter Wiebelhaus, Donald Stephen; Stanton — Sutton Pohlman; Valentine — Brennann Jackson, Trinity Shipley, Summer Mayhew, Amos Utecht; Wausa — Thea Rosberg; Wood Lake — Treyvin Schlueter