Area students honored at Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Shelby Brunsing of Norfolk and Jacob Abraham of Wayne were both named to the honor list.

Area students named to Missouri Western State dean' list

Missouri Western State University named 526 students to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.

New year brings a fresh start

A new year, a fresh start and, of course, we know what that brings, many new year’s resolutions. New year's resolutions are one of the biggest clichés to the new year, but I think they are awesome to make. There is nothing better than going into a new year with a fresh start and new goals.