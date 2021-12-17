Area students graduating from UNK

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees are being conferred for 387 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Candidates for degrees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below by hometown.
Ainsworth — Britley Schlueter, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Special Education, Summa Cum Laude
Albion — Staci Sandman, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy Atkinson — Amanda Torpy, Bachelor of Science, Sociology
Battle Creek — Kelsey Schnoor, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education
Crofton — Samantha Fehringer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kelsey Sanger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Genoa — Mary Czarnick, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders; Brandon Drozd, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
Hartington — Teresa O'Brien, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian
Humphrey — Laura Christiansen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Laurel — Crystal Brummels, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Early Childhood Education
Lyons — Bobby Simpson, Master of Arts in Education,, Curriculum & Instruction-Secondary Education
Neligh — Gracie Bullock, Bachelor of Science, Social Work
Norfolk — Jessica Sherman, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education
North Bend — Kale Wietfeld, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education-Research & Field Work
O'Neill — Marissa Lichty, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Gabrielle Scott, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude; Jamie Waller, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-STEM
Oakland — Nicholas Carl, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Andrea Werner, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education and English as a Second Language, Magna Cum Laude
Petersburg — Brooke Ritterbush, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention
Randolph — Destini Crane, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Honorable Mention
Spalding — Amber Berger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education, Honorable Mention
Stanton — Trenton Cadwallader, Bachelor of Science, Physics, Honorable Mention
Stuart — Kelsey Kaup, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Effectiveness
Wisner — Lucas Troyer, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education