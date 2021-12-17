Area students graduating from UNK

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees are being conferred for 387 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Candidates for degrees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below by hometown.

Ainsworth — Britley Schlueter, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Special Education, Summa Cum Laude

Albion — Staci Sandman, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy Atkinson — Amanda Torpy, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

Battle Creek — Kelsey Schnoor, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education

Crofton — Samantha Fehringer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kelsey Sanger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Genoa — Mary Czarnick, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders; Brandon Drozd, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

Hartington — Teresa O'Brien, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian

Humphrey — Laura Christiansen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Laurel — Crystal Brummels, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Early Childhood Education

Lyons — Bobby Simpson, Master of Arts in Education,, Curriculum & Instruction-Secondary Education

Neligh — Gracie Bullock, Bachelor of Science, Social Work

Norfolk — Jessica Sherman, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education

North Bend — Kale Wietfeld, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education-Research & Field Work

O'Neill — Marissa Lichty, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Gabrielle Scott, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude; Jamie Waller, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-STEM

Oakland — Nicholas Carl, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Andrea Werner,  Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education and English as a Second Language, Magna Cum Laude

Petersburg — Brooke Ritterbush, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention

Randolph — Destini Crane, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Honorable Mention

Spalding — Amber Berger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education, Honorable Mention

Stanton — Trenton Cadwallader, Bachelor of Science, Physics, Honorable Mention

Stuart — Kelsey Kaup, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Effectiveness

Wisner — Lucas Troyer, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education

