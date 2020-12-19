LINCOLN — The following area students earned degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Atkinson — Megan Bilstein, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Battle Creek — Caitlin Grace Janke, bachelor of science in animal science; Sage Kraft, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Mason Mettler, bachelor of science in construction management.
Coleridge — William Barelman, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Creighton —Brady Lee Wortman, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Elgin — Austin Meis, bachelor of science in agronomy; Elizabeth Selting, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Alois Warner, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Ewing —Samantha Funk, bachelor of science in animal science; Hartington — Jay Reifenrath, bachelor of science; Humphrey —Ryan Goetsch, master of arts; Brandon Huettner, bachelor of science in software engineering.
Leigh — Shelby Fuhr, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Neligh — Matthew M. Ervin, bachelor of fine arts; Newman Grove — Andrew King, bachelor of science in agronomy.
Norfolk — Riley Coy, bachelor of science in business administration; Cheyenne Gibbons, bachelor of science in veterinary science with high distinction; Andrew Lanman, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Sarah Meyer, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Dawson Miller, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Jenell Paulson, bachelor of fine arts; Alexander Smith, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Samantha Wolff, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
O'Neill — Allison Becker, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Bailee Dougherty, bachelor of science in agricultural education; Aleigha Holz, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Allison Krotter, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Tyler Regan, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Marcus Schneider, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Pender — Carlie Bartlett, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Harold Sorenson, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Christina Svoboda, bachelor of arts; Pierce — Kate Asmus, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife with high distinction; Preston Koehler, bachelor of arts with distinction; Plainview — Mark A. Keck, master of science; Jordan Mosel, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Ponca — MacKenzie Boyle, bachelor of arts; Valentine — Caden Billings, bachelor of science in grazing livestock systems. West Point — Devin Disher, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Wisner — Sydney Williams, bachelor of science in animal science.