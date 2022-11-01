Aidan Weidner of Humphrey (left) and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned last week during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus.
UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting. A junior majoring in elementary education with minors in special education and coaching, Weidner is involved in the Loper Programming and Activities Council, Teacher Scholars Academy, Christian Student Fellowship, Honors Program, intramurals, among many other activities. Joseph Hiatt of Spencer was a finalist.