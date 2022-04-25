High school juniors filled the halls of the Nebraska State Capitol last week, marking a day of learning and engagement with those serving in state government.
Forty-five students representing 32 Nebraska communities were selected to attend the 2022 Attorney General’s Youth Conference hosted by Attorney General Doug Peterson.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who attended the event were: Columbus — Sarah Lasso, Columbus High School; Dakota City — Evin Anderson, South Sioux City High School; Page — Tucker Stagemeyer, O'Neill Public High School; Pender — Emma Krusemark, Pender Public Schools; Scribner — Eryn Hull, Scribner-Snyder Community Schools; Tekamah — Micah Knerl, home school; West Point — Charlie Doyle, Emerson-Hubbard High School.
Students from across the state were selected from a pool of applicants who submitted a brief résumé of activities, a short essay on a selected constitutional amendment and personal recommendations.
Events of the day included remarks from Peterson, lunch at the governor’s residence and a visit with Gov. Pete Ricketts. Additionally, participants heard messages from Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Papik and state Sen. John Lowe, representative of District 37.
Students also engaged in a mock legislative debate and received an overview of the attorney general’s office from the bureau chiefs and solicitor general. Youth conference attendees also explored issues of consumer protection and online safety hosted by the attorney general’s outreach coordinator, Ryan Sothan.