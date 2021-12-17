Area students among UNL graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer more than 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The arena will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees at 9 a.m. Dec. 18. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, will be celebrated during December commencement. About two dozen are expected to do so. These graduates must have signed up to attend.
Following is a list of Northeast and North Central Nebraska graduates by hometown.
Ainsworth — Jack Ritter Arens, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with highest distinction.
Albion — April Elizabeth Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology with highest distinction.
Beemer — Brooke Marie Fullner, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Megan Nicole Groth, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Nathan Brooks Stastny, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Clarkson — Bridget Ann Dinslage, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Creston — Jessica Emily Kapels, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Elgin — Chad Francis Bode, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Charlie Marie Brockhaus, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Hadar — Matthew David Penne, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Hartington — Kelby James Schommer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Humphrey — Derek Lee Hanis, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jackson — Clancey James Gill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Neligh — Devyn Marie Kallhoff, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Niobrara — Christopher Glen Swalley, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Norfolk — Kobi Hyppolite Benao, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Nathan Patrick Boyle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction; Elise Marie Ehlers, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Pratt Hannappel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Collin David McGill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Christian Michael Prim, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brian Noe Saravia Mejia, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Kristina Marie Wessendorf, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
North Bend — Kiley Kathleen Allgood, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Hailey Marie Bang, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
O’Neill — Ezra Ian Bailey-Kelly, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Parker Steven Belgum, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Taylor Jo Colman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Wyatt Aaron Liewer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Oakland — Megan Cathleen Fischer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Pender — Harold Jase Michael Sorenson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Petersburg — Scott Randall Ketteler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Mallory Nicole Pochop, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Pierce — Breane Elizabeth Hoffman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Platte Center — Breson Gregory Pillen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with highest distinction.
Ponca — Hunter Steven Schweers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Scribner — Lindsay Kate Peters, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Jason Dean Rainforth, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
South Sioux City — Monica Mun, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Spalding — Briana Michelle McKay, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Stanton — Amanda Francis Schmidt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Tekamah — Katie Jo Tobin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Valentine — Kennedie Michelle Engles, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Wakefield — Nicole Josephine Luhr, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
West Point — Riley Gary Berg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Brittney Marie Hinkel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Allie Jo Knobbe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Garret Daniel Meyer, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Wisner — Maci Mae Batenhorst, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Nathan Johann Hatterman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ariel I. Meyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ashton Isabel Meyer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.