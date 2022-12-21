Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students last Friday at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha.
Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:
Albion — Kaylie Leetch, bachelor’s in nursing; Shannon Stuhlmiller, master’s in physician assistant studies; Atkinson — Emily R. Burk, bachelor’s in nursing; Creighton — Claire Fanta, master’s in physician assistant studies; Humphrey — Jonathon Korth, master’s in physician assistant studies; Laurel — Bayley Holloway, master’s in physician assistant studies; Newman Grove — Tania Arreguin, doctor of nursing practice; Newport — Brook Doke, bachelor’s in nursing; Norfolk — Cody Hansen, bachelor’s in nursing; Abby Stewart, bachelor’s in nursing; Benjamin Thomas, bachelor’s in nursing; Plainview — Sara Christiansen, bachelor’s in nursing; Ponca — Kalynn Palmisano, master’s in public health; West Point — Carolyn Coons, doctor of nursing practice; Wynot — Doris Burns, doctor of philosophy.