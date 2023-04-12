LINCOLN — Students, faculty, staff and alumni were honored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at its annual Ivy Day ceremonies earlier this month.
The event, co-sponsored by Mortar Board and the Innocents Society, recognized outstanding contributions of students selected to serve in the two senior honorary organizations, as well as the achievements of current members and notable underclassmen and seniors.
Ceremonies took place at Sheldon Museum of Art and concluded with the traditional planting of the ivy by the 2023-24 presidents of the societies.
The Innocents Society inducts 13 new members each spring, with selection based on leadership, academic achievement and service to the university and greater community. The Innocents Society was founded in 1903 to promote the spirit of the university and is the chancellor's senior honorary.
New members of Mortar Board are tapped into the Black Masque Chapter each spring by Mortar Boarders wearing black masks and robes. The 26 new members were selected based on scholarship, leadership and service.
Following is a list by hometown of area students inducted into Innocents Society and the Black Masque chapter of Mortar Board. Information includes each student's academic major(s) and parent names.
— Hooper: Preston Kotik, Mortar Board, biochemistry and political science, Michael and Haley Kotik.
— Stuart: Madison Stracke, Mortar Board, agricultural education, Mike and the late Jenny Stracke.
— West Point: Elizabeth Karnopp, Mortar Board, biochemistry, David and Shannon Karnopp.