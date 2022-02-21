Area student named to dean’s list

BOSTON — Emily Reiser of Spencer is among the students named to Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make dean's list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Reiser is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2022.
