LINCOLN — A Wayne State student has been appointed as a student trustee on the Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees.
Emma Wilkinson will serve a one-year term (2023-24 academic year) and represent state college students. Also selected by Gov. Jim Pillen were Olivia McAsey of Peru State and Cooper Reichman of Chadron State.
“The trustees value the insight and student perspective these young leaders bring to the board, and it is my honor as chair of the board of trustees to welcome the new student trustees,” said trustee John Chaney.
Wilkinson, a sophomore at Wayne State College, is a criminal justice and political science major and minoring in English. Wilkinson serves on the student senate and is a Wayne State Navigator. She is a Rural Law Opportunities Program Scholar and is active in several organizations including Wild For Life (President), Theta Phi Alpha, Greek Council and Political Science Club (Treasurer).
Wilkinson stated in her application that the “student trustee is uniquely positioned to serve as a conduit between the board and the students they serve. I will cherish the opportunity to provide the Wayne State College student perspective.”
Wilkinson is the daughter of Michael and Teresa Wilkinson of Battle Creek.