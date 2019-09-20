Farm Credit Services

Ryan Wittler of Norfolk has received a $2,500 scholarship from Farm Credit Services of America to continue studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Norfolk Rotary Club

The Norfolk Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 2019-20 Rotary Scholarship. High school seniors can apply for a Rotary Scholarship on the basis of their leadership skills; financial need, and participation in service organizations. The following students have received scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.

Haley Lidgett and Joel Sanchez, both Norfolk High School graduates; Joseph Otero, a Norfolk Catholic High School graduate; and Mattalyn Boning, a Lutheran High Northeast graduate.

Norfolk Catholic homecoming candidates

Norfolk Catholic High School homecoming activities will culminate Friday and Saturday. The football game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Memorial Field. Coronation of the 2019 king and queen will be Saturday night, followed by the homecoming dance.

Norfolk High teacher honored

Peggy Belt, a teacher at Norfolk High School, was recently awarded the Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association’s John Thurber Distinguished Teacher Award.

Norfolk High homecoming candidates 2019

Norfolk High School will celebrate Homecoming this weekend. The football game against Kearney is Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., and coronation of the king and queen will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Johnny Carson Theater. The dance will follow from 8 to 11 p.m.