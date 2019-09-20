Farm Credit Services
Ryan Wittler of Norfolk has received a $2,500 scholarship from Farm Credit Services of America to continue studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Norfolk Rotary Club
The Norfolk Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 2019-20 Rotary Scholarship. High school seniors can apply for a Rotary Scholarship on the basis of their leadership skills; financial need, and participation in service organizations. The following students have received scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.
Haley Lidgett and Joel Sanchez, both Norfolk High School graduates; Joseph Otero, a Norfolk Catholic High School graduate; and Mattalyn Boning, a Lutheran High Northeast graduate.