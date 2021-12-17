Area graduates from UNO

More than 1,000 students are graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Friday — including 14 from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

The area students included:

Dakota City — Julieta Silver, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science

Hartington — Cassidy Ulrich, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Hooper — Breanna Lynn Smith, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Humphrey — Evan Thomas Classen, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education

Norfolk — Katrina Lynn Hajek, Master of Business Administration: Executive MBA

O’Neill — Bethany Marie Rowlee, Master of Science

Oakland — Rheanna Marie Klassen, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies

South Sioux City — Roxana Gomez, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Natividad DeJesus Ledesma, Bachelor of Arts

Stanton — Justin David Bowers, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Rachel Lauren Zelm, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art

Wayne — Belen Jazmin Karstrom, Master of Science

West Point — Andres Lara, Master of Science

Winnebago — Jacob Thomas Cain Walker, Bachelor of Arts

