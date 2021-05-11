(Grand Island) — Central Community College honored its graduate candidates May 7 during its commencement ceremony.
Some degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Columbus
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Albion: *Stacy Sizemore, business technology.
Bassett: Bethany K. Alder, business technology and information technology and systems.
Clarkson: Travis D. Andersen, mechatronics.
Genoa: Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology.
Oakdale: *Marcus Reed, mechatronics.
South Sioux City: Nesrudin I. Yusuf, welding technology.
Tarnov: David G. Sommermeyer, business administration.
West Point: *Allison M. Guenther and Alison E. Meiergerd, early childhood education.
Associate of Arts Degree
Ewing: Miranda J. Summers.
Leigh: Meranda L. Kudrna.
Lindsay: *Allanah M. Beller.
North Bend: Paige N. Swanson.
West Point: Mabelsy A. Ramirez Capristo.
Associate of Science Degree
Wisner: Jordan S. Wegner.
Associate Degree in Nursing
Genoa: Ashley A. Strain.
Leigh: Heidy Arriaza.
Newman Grove: Bryttanie N. Nelson.
Diploma
Albion: Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology.
Clarks: Hayden H. Watts, agricultural sciences.
Genoa: Angela M. Cauthon, practical nursing.
Leigh: Rhonda K. Marty, business administration.
Norfolk: Erin L. Stachura, practical nursing.
Stanton: Hailey J. Luebe, practical nursing.
Grand Island
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Albion: *Kelli R. Niewohner and Brittney M. Roman, human services.
Burwell: Miranda M. Worden, medical assisting.
Diploma
Beemer: Holli M. Dale, health information management services.
Oakland: Jamie D. Johnson, health information management services.
Hastings
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Albion: Ashley J. Lindgren, agricultural sciences.
Burwell: William G. Weber, electrical technology, and Thomas M. Hughes, welding technology.
Stanton: Hiliary B. Huss, dental hygiene.
Valentine: Evan Pettigrew, media arts.
Verdigre: Anthony E. Vakoc, advanced manufacturing design technology.