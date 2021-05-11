(Grand Island) — Central Community College honored its graduate candidates May 7 during its commencement ceremony.

Some degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Columbus

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Albion: *Stacy Sizemore, business technology.

Bassett: Bethany K. Alder, business technology and information technology and systems.

Clarkson: Travis D. Andersen, mechatronics.

Genoa: Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology.

Oakdale: *Marcus Reed, mechatronics.

South Sioux City: Nesrudin I. Yusuf, welding technology.

Tarnov: David G. Sommermeyer, business administration.

West Point: *Allison M. Guenther and Alison E. Meiergerd, early childhood education.

Associate of Arts Degree

Ewing: Miranda J. Summers.

Leigh: Meranda L. Kudrna.

Lindsay: *Allanah M. Beller.

North Bend: Paige N. Swanson.

West Point: Mabelsy A. Ramirez Capristo.

Associate of Science Degree

Wisner: Jordan S. Wegner.

Associate Degree in Nursing

Genoa: Ashley A. Strain.

Leigh: Heidy Arriaza.

Newman Grove: Bryttanie N. Nelson.

Diploma

Albion: Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology.

Clarks: Hayden H. Watts, agricultural sciences.

Genoa: Angela M. Cauthon, practical nursing.

Leigh: Rhonda K. Marty, business administration.

Norfolk: Erin L. Stachura, practical nursing.

Stanton: Hailey J. Luebe, practical nursing.

Grand Island

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Albion: *Kelli R. Niewohner and Brittney M. Roman, human services.

Burwell: Miranda M. Worden, medical assisting.

Diploma

Beemer: Holli M. Dale, health information management services.

Oakland: Jamie D. Johnson, health information management services.

Hastings

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Albion: Ashley J. Lindgren, agricultural sciences.

Burwell: William G. Weber, electrical technology, and Thomas M. Hughes, welding technology.

Genoa: Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology.

Stanton: Hiliary B. Huss, dental hygiene.

Valentine: Evan Pettigrew, media arts.

Verdigre: Anthony E. Vakoc, advanced manufacturing design technology.

