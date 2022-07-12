Nebraska Wesleyan
LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony last month.
J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past member of the Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governors and recently received an honorary doctor of laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University are listed below.
Atkinson — Kyla Wallinger, bachelor of arts in English, high distinction
Battle Creek — Claire Goodwater, bachelor of arts in communication studies and theater arts
Creighton — Wyatt Diedrichsen, bachelor of science in accounting
Laurel — Trent Lubberstedt, bachelor of science in exercise science
Madison — Seth Knapp, bachelor of science in exercise science, highest distinction
Norfolk — Neleigh Brown, bachelor of arts in biology and political science; Carter Faltys, bachelor of science in accounting; Ty Pape, bachelor of science in political science; Natalie Reynolds, bachelor of arts in international business, high distinction
Pierce — Annie Johnson, bachelor of arts in history, highest distinction and Silver Key; Karie Quintana, master of science in nursing/master of business administration in nursing/business administration
Randolph — Kaleb Kramer, bachelor of science in business administration
Tekamah — Jessica Smith, bachelor of arts in art
Tilden — Rachal Hahne, bachelor of arts in English
Walthill — Joseph Lonewolf, bachelor of arts in gender studies
Doane University
Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies May 8. Both ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.
In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.
The Northeast and North Central Nebraska graduates included:
Master’s degrees
Bancroft — Kyle David Elsasser, master of education in educational leadership; Clarkson — Jillian Lee Giesselmann, master of arts in counseling; Columbus — Jaclyn Ternus, master of education in educational leadership; John Randall Harris, master of education in school counseling; Genoa — Carina Sharese Rolf, master of science in instructional design and technology; Norfolk — Breanna M. Jones, master of education in educational leadership; Katie Rose, master of education in educational leadership; South Sioux City — Justin Johnson, master of education in educational leadership; Wayne — Jillian Mogensen, master of business administration
Undergraduates
Albion — Garrett P. Cornwell, bachelor of arts, liberal arts studies; Lane William Cornwell, bachelor of arts, liberal arts studies; Nicole Rose Woebbecke, bachelor of arts, psychology; Battle Creek — Ashley Pearl Schulze, bachelor of science, heatlth and human performance; Creston — Amy Lynn Theilen, bachelor of arts professional studies in business administration; Martinsburg — Jeremy John Sullivan, bachelor of arts professional studies in business administration; Newcastle — Connor Franklin Day, bachelor of science biology; Emma Marie Kneifl, bachelor of arts psychology; Norfolk — Matthew William Hagedorn, bachelor of science, engineering; Parker Dane Hansen, bachelor of arts, business administration; Osmond — Jess Nicole Jensen, bachelor of arts music; Petersburg — Walker Lincoln Stuhr, bachelor of science engineering; Ponca — Max Alois Masin, bachelor of science, information systems; Randolph — Christopher Lee Keifer, bachelor of arts, organizational communications; Scribner — Ben Moxness, bachelor of science, exercise science; West Point — Bryant Jeffrey Rief, bachelor of arts, special education
South Dakota State University
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The following students graduated after the spring 2022 semester at South Dakota State University. Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations were among the 1,500 graduates, including more than 100 students who received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were:
Allen — Blake Eugene McCorkindale, bachelor of science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering, cum laude; Bloomfield — Dawson Cole French, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Fordyce — Matthew Henry Schaefer, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Hartington — Isaac J. Creamer, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, summa cum laude; Lyons — Blair Katherine Groebner, master of science and a graduate certificate, graduate school; Madison — Aaron Joesph Volquardsen, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Norfolk — Zachary G. Sellin, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Wayne — Allison Marie Claussen, bachelor of science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, magna cum laude; Wynot — Cortney Jo Arkfeld, bachelor of science in nursing, College of Nursing, magna cum laude.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14 — including several from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Area graduates were: Norfolk — Bailee Porter, doctor of veterinary medicine, veterinary medicine, cum laude; Pilger — Katelyn Moje, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude, honors program member; Wayne — Jenna Trenhaile, bachelor of science, animal science, magna cum laude; West Point — Seth Pierce, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, cum laude.