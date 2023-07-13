Northwestern College
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Aaron Wilken of Norfolk was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a master of education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies in May.
Wilken graduated with a master’s degree in master teacher from Northwestern College.
Harding University
SEARCY, Ark. — Jacob Christian of Valentine is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony.
Christian received a master of business administration in management and business ethics and a doctorate in pharmacy.
Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly 450 undergraduate and graduate students graduated from Morningside University at its spring commencement ceremony at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus.
Morningside awards general honors based on undergraduate work completed at the university and according to the grade point averages. General honors are designated as follows: *Cum laude (with honor) at 3.50, **magna cum laude (with great honor) at 3.66 and ***summa cum laude (with highest honor) at 3.81.
The May and summer 2023 graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska: Amber Davies of Hartington, Erin Georgesen** of Hubbard, Tenna Beel and Beau Wilke of Stanton and Courtney Bokemper of Wakefield.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Carson Hausmann of Norfolk and Anna Albrecht and Sierra Schartz of Atkinson were among the 420 total degrees conferred by University of Sioux Falls graduates May 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Total degrees conferred included 310 undergraduate students and 110 graduate students.
Albrecht graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree, while Schartz and Hausmann both graduated with bachelor of arts degrees.
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Claire Sintek of Norfolk and Rachelle Fisher of Pierce were among nearly 4,600 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held at Hilton Coliseum.
Fisher also graduated summa cum laude.
College of Saint Mary
OMAHA — The College of Saint Mary presented degrees to 189 students during spring commencement on May 20. Fourteen students received certificates.
Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska included Kassidy Kellogg of Tekamah and Kennedy Morgan of Walthill.
This was the final ceremony for Maryanne Stevens, who is retiring June 30 after 27 years as the college’s president. She delivered the keynote address.
"If College of Saint Mary's environment taught you anything, I hope it taught you not to put your head in the sand, but rather to consistently and consciously rearrange your values, your point of view in the light of contributing to a world of fewer tears, fewer divisions and fewer wars," said Stevens before presenting degrees to the graduates. "You can't do this by sitting on the sidelines. You must use your voice. I hope your education here honored your voice, allowed you to test it out, and has called you to become one of those great-souled persons so desperately needed by our times — a person who will resist violence, who will welcome strangers, who believes passionately in the dignity of all."
Southeast Community College
Daniel Melvin Leiting of Norfolk is among the students from Southeast Community College who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2023 spring term on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.
Buena Vista University
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 300 students who graduated in spring 2023, including Audrey Ruda of Crofton and Stephanie Rinkel of Pierce.
University of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Riley Bilstein of O’Neill was honored at the May commencement ceremony for earning a doctorate of physical therapy from University of Jamestown's College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. — More than 2,060 students completed a total of 2,293 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2023. Kayle M. Schapmann of Norfolk was among this year’s graduating class.
Coe College
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Zaralynn Lyons of Snyder was awarded a bachelor's degree in music education from Coe College. Lyons was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.