The American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Nebraska, has announced the 82nd session of Cornhusker Girls State, which will be Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10.
At Girls State, young women learn how local, county and state government processes work while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens. Around 350 delegates from across the state will participate in a hands-on educational opportunity designed to inform and instruct tomorrow’s leaders in a nonpartisan learning experience.
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16, Norfolk, is sponsoring Norfolk High students Madison Hall, daughter of Terry and Suzy Hall, and Elizabeth Wicker, daughter of Edward and Kerry-Lea Wicker, for the June 2023 session of Nebraska Girls State.