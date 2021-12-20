Ainsworth student graduates from UNL honors program

LINCOLN — Jack Arens of Ainsworth is among 18 University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the university honors program in December. Arens graduated from the College of Engineering.

To graduate from the honors program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join the 195 students who graduated from the honors program in May and August. It is the most honors graduates in a calendar year in the program's 34-year history.

