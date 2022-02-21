Academic Quiz Bowl dates announced

The Senior High School Academic Quiz Bowl (grades 9-12) will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, with a start time of 9 a.m. at the ESU 8 Main Office and American Legion in Neligh.
Participating teams will be Battle Creek, Chambers, Elgin Public, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Public, O’Neill Public, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Pope John, Stanton, Stuart, Summerland, Verdigre, West Holt and Wheeler Central.
The Junior High/Middle School Academic Quiz Bowl (grades 6-8) will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, also starting at 9 a.m. at the ESU 8 Main Office and American Legion in Neligh. Participating teams will be Atkinson St. Joseph, Battle Creek, Battle Creek St. John’s, Chambers, Elgin Public, Elkhorn Valley, Madison, Norfolk Public, O’Neill Public, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Osmond, Pierce, Pierce Zion, Plainview, Pope John, Stuart, Summerland, Verdigre, West Holt,and Wheeler Central.
Both competitions are limited to 20 teams and will begin with pool play. Four teams will be assigned to one of five rooms. The four teams in each room will be matched against each other, guaranteeing three matches for every team. At the conclusion of pool play, the top two teams from each pool will move on.
Trophies and medals will be awarded to the top three teams. The top two senior high teams will advance to the State Academic Quiz Bowl in Hastings on Wednesday, April 27.