4-H member artwork displayed

Twelve talented young artists — including five from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — have artwork on display in the Loft Gallery in the Nebraska East Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
The show features 14 drawings, including graphite, ink, charcoal, color pencil and scratchboard artwork, created by 4-H members. The pieces were selected from hundreds of 4-H visual art exhibits entered at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
The exhibition features original artwork by the following area 4-H members:
— Kaila Spieker, 17, Pierce County, Hadar Handy Helpers 4-H Club
— Janessa Schmidt, 19, Colfax County Busy Bees 4-H Club
— Piper Dather, 16, Knox County, Northwest Feeders 4-H Club
— Ashlyn Boeckenhauer, 15, Dixon County, independent 4-H member
— Emily Loseke, 19, Colfax County, All-Star 4-H Club
Admission to the Loft Gallery is free and open to the public anytime the Nebraska East Union is open. The exhibit will remain in place through December.