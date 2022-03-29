WAYNE — Wayne State College hosts the annual initiation ceremony for new Phi Kappa Phi members Wednesday, April 6, at 4 p.m. in the Kanter Student Center Frey Suites.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership, by invitation only, is granted to the top 7.5% of college juniors and the top 10% of college seniors.
The campus and community are encouraged to attend. This event is free and open to the public. A reception with refreshments follows the ceremony. Dan Miller, Wayne State professor of psychology and recipient of the 2021 State Nebraska Bank and Trust Teaching Excellence Award, is the guest speaker.
Chartered in 2006 under the leadership of late WSC President Richard Collings, Phi Kappa Phi — Chapter 299 welcomes 30 new inductees: Janae Arens and Paige Snodgrass of Pierce; Hailey Bellows of Waterbury; Shanee Clemencia of Willemstad, Curaçao; Skylar Cooper and Hannah Leeper of Wayne; Taylor Ference of Loup City; Melissa Garcia and Shelbee Van Berkum of South Sioux City; Kyle Jedlicka of Schuyler; Kennison Kunz of Stuart; Agnes Kurtzhals of Coleridge; James Lesiak of Fullerton; Cheyney Loper of Callaway; Wyatt Mach of Fairfield; Kassidy McClun of Veteran, Wyoming; John Munter of Randolph; Carter Ossian of David City; Jacob Pedersen of Norfolk; Danielle Polzin of Nicollet, Minnesota; Jessica Purviance of Lynch; Joshua Salter of Riverdale; Antonio Sarmiento of Wakefield; Lily Shafer of York; Isabelle Vacek of Ankeny, Iowa; Spencer VanBuskirk of Beatrice; Faith Walton of O’Neill; Whitney Winter of Sutton; Brooke Worrel of Overland Park, Kansas; and Audrey Worthing of Ogallala.