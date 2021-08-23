11 area students graduate from University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha recently had more than 600 students graduate during an August ceremony. This included 202 master’s degree recipients, 10 doctoral degree recipients and 161 first-generation students. There were also students representing 19 states and 27 countries.

Graduates from Northeast Nebraska are: Hooper — Gabrielle Hoegermeyer; Lyons — Mickayla Maree Petersen; Norfolk — Matthew Mark Bahle, Michelle Klug; Schuyler — Guillermo Misael Ramirez Luna; South Sioux City — Jennifer Bright, Ana Cancino; Stanton — Justin David Bowers; Wausa — Leslie Ann Heise; Wayne — Brendan Paul Vander Weil; and West Point — Ryan James Hagedorn.

College notes

Samantha Funk of Ewing has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2021 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession and has campuses in Davenport; San Jose, Ca…

Lutheran High graduates share honors, fall plans

Lutheran High Northeast graduated students in May with three of them tying for the valedictorian position: Madeline Becker, Rebecca Gebhardt and Temo Molina. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.

Norfolk Catholic graduates share honors, fall plans

Norfolk Catholic High School graduated students in May with Emily Faltys as valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.