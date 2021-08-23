11 area students graduate from University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha recently had more than 600 students graduate during an August ceremony. This included 202 master’s degree recipients, 10 doctoral degree recipients and 161 first-generation students. There were also students representing 19 states and 27 countries.
Graduates from Northeast Nebraska are: Hooper — Gabrielle Hoegermeyer; Lyons — Mickayla Maree Petersen; Norfolk — Matthew Mark Bahle, Michelle Klug; Schuyler — Guillermo Misael Ramirez Luna; South Sioux City — Jennifer Bright, Ana Cancino; Stanton — Justin David Bowers; Wausa — Leslie Ann Heise; Wayne — Brendan Paul Vander Weil; and West Point — Ryan James Hagedorn.