An arctic blast ushered winter weather conditions back to Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday.
Only a trace of snow fell in the Norfolk area, but air temperatures began dropping early in the afternoon as northwest winds gusted up to 45 miles per hour. The overnight low dipped to -7 degrees at around 8 a.m., and wind-chill values sank as low as -28 early Thursday morning.
Although the cold air and wind on Wednesday created dangerous and miserable conditions, it did not come anywhere close to breaking the 121-year-old record low air temperature of -30, set in 1899.
A warming trend is in store for the weekend, beginning with sunshine and a high around 36 on Friday, but windy conditions will continue through Saturday, when highs will reach the mid-40s.