The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly recovered nearly a pound of methamphetamine bound for Norfolk following a traffic stop on Thursday evening.
On Thursday night at about 9 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near the Highway 57 junction, north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
During the contact, the driver, Robynn Hebda, 40, Omaha, was found to have a felony warrant for her arrest out of Douglas County. A passenger who initially gave a false name, Tausha Whitman, 25, Elkhorn, was found to have an active Madison County felony warrant, Unger said.
Both women, who are convicted felons, were placed under arrest and the subsequent investigation revealed that they were in possession of nearly one pound of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Whitman was also found carrying a concealed handgun and that firearm was stolen in Omaha. Both women were booked at the sheriff’s office on numerous felony charges that include possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, felon in possession of firearm, criminal impersonation and possession of a stolen firearm, the sheriff said.
Both women were jailed pending the setting of bond. The methamphetamine seized was intended to be delivered to Norfolk, Unger said.