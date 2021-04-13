Zegarowski, Zeil, & assistant coach Rencher leaving Creighton men's basketball program

Marcus Zegarowski says he’s leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft.
He's the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays’ run to the NCAA Sweet 16. Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation and averaged a team-leading 15.8 points per game as a junior after being named the BIG EAST preseason player of the year. He is the fourth starter to announce his departure. The attrition follows head coach Greg McDermott’s use of racially insensitive language during a locker-room talk following a Feb. 27 loss. The Omaha World Herald also reports that Creighton walk-on Nic Zeil is transferring to find a spot where he can earn regular playing time. Zeil, from Kansas City, played in eleven games this past season, scoring eight points and grabbing ten rebounds. Creighton is set to lose at least four starters from this season's Sweet 16 team. Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney are all turning pro. Forward Christian Bishop entered the transfer portal. A fifth starter, senior Mitch Ballock, hasn't yet announced his future plans. Also, Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher plans to leave the program to take a similar position at Oklahoma State. No official announcement has been made, but he has reportedly been a target for the open OSU coaching spot for several days. Rencher becomes the second Creighton assistant to leave the team this offseason. Purdue announced Monday that Paul Lusk had accepted an assistant coaching job with the Boilermakers, where he served as an assistant from 2004-11.