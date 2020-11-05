Wynot's Heimes is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Karley Heimes of the Wynot volleyball team.
At last Saturday’s D-2-8 District Final at Schuyler, she led her team to a 3-1 victory over Exeter/Milligan. Heimes had 19 kills, 24 digs, five aces, and two blocks. Her performance has put 18-4 Wynot in the State Tournament today versus Chambers/Wheeler Central. Heimes was nominated by Coach Tammy Wieseler. Congratulations to Karley Heimes of the Wynot volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.