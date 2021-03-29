WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

Top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season. Drew Timme scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will face sixth-seeded Southern California on Tuesday in the West regional final. Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points to lead the Bluejays, who were trying to reach their first Elite Eight since 1941.
The NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight also includes another No. 1 seed and three Pac-12 conference teams. Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points for Michigan in a 76-58 win against Florida State. Isaiah White had 22 points in Southern Cal's 82-68 decision over Pac-12 rival Oregon, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points as 11th-seeded UCLA downed No. 2 Alabama, 88-78.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond on Sunday. Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending NBA champions.
Billy Horschel didn’t find much to admire about his golf except that he was the last man standing in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Horschel won six out of his seven matches over 122 holes in the longest week in golf. He had just enough left in the tank in strong wind to hold off Scottie Scheffler, 2 and 1, in a sloppy championship match at Austin Country Club.
NASCAR had to push back yesterday's Cup race at Bristol to today following storms that turned the dirt track into a muddy mess. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. After 2 1/2 inches of rain fell across “Thunder Valley,” NASCAR made an atypical decision to call an early washout to the circuit's first dirt track race since 1970.
For the first time in four years, there will be a new Region XI-B champion. The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell in the Region XI-B semifinals in three sets to No. 7 Kirkwood Community College, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18 at Johnson Hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Eagles held the Hawks to less than 20 points in each set, despite the Hawks hitting .276 in the third set. Carly Hirsch led the Hawks’ attack with 12 kills, and Payton Weber had six kills and 14 digs.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High baseball team is hosting Lincoln High for a doubleheader at 5:00. The Grand Island boy’s soccer team takes on Norfolk High at 5:00. The Lutheran High Northeast boy’s golf squad is in Twin River for a 4:00 dual at Pawnee Hills Golf Club. In college sports, the Northeast Hawks baseball team takes on Southwestern Community College in a 10:30 doubleheader. Elsewhere, both the Creighton women and University of Nebraska-Omaha women are in Kirkwood Missouri for the Dianne Daugherty Golf Invite, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s soccer squad is in Omaha for a 2:00 matchup against Creighton.
Local Scores: Nebraska 10 Minnesota 2 (Baseball). Gonzaga 83 Creighton 65 (MBB). Creighton 9 Bradley 5 (Baseball). Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Volleyball). Kirkwood Community College 3 NECC 0 (VBall). Southwestern Community College 11 NECC 2; NECC 4 Southwestern Community College 2 (Softball). Southwestern Community College 4-1 12-11 NECC (Baseball Doubleheader).
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Philadelphia
|6
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|16
|Atlanta
|5
|Final
|Texas
|12
|Chicago Cubs
|8
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|Arizona
|4
|Final
|Oakland
|9
|San Francisco
|3
|Final
|Kansas City
|6
|Colorado
|3
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|6
|L.A. Dodgers
|5
|Final
|San Diego
|3
|Cleveland
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Boston
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|Final
|Detroit
|4
|Toronto
|4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|10
|N.Y. Mets
|2
|Final
|Washington
|11
|St. Louis
|3
|Final
|Milwaukee
|7
|Cincinnati
|1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final OT
|Phoenix
|101
|Charlotte
|97
|Final
|Portland
|122
|Toronto
|117
|Final
|Denver
|126
|Atlanta
|102
|Final
|L.A. Lakers
|96
|Orlando
|93
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Ottawa
|at
|Montreal
|7 p.m.
|Final
|Washington
|5
|N-Y Rangers
|4
|Final
|Detroit
|4
|Columbus
|1
|Final OT
|Anaheim
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|Final
|New Jersey
|1
|Boston
|0
|Final
|Florida
|4
|Dallas
|1
|Final
|Nashville
|3
|Chicago
|2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(1)Gonzaga
|83
|(19)Creighton
|65
|Final
|(4)Michigan
|76
|(14)Florida St.
|58
|Final
|UCLA
|88
|(5)Alabama
|78
|Final
|(23)Southern Cal
|82
|Oregon
|68