Winside's Escalante is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team.
In last Friday’s 48-22 home win over Wausa, he ran for 284 yards off 21 carries and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion. Escalante also added two receptions for 63 yards and a score, which totaled 347 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he has run for 1131 yards and 22 TDs and has 213 receiving yards with four more touchdowns. He was nominated by Coach Michael Naeve. Congratulations to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.