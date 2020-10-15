Winside's Escalante is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team. 

In last Friday’s 48-22 home win over Wausa, he ran for 284 yards off 21 carries and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion.  Escalante also added two receptions for 63 yards and a score, which totaled 347 yards and seven touchdowns.  This season, he has run for 1131 yards and 22 TDs and has 213 receiving yards with four more touchdowns.  He was nominated by Coach Michael Naeve.  Congratulations to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting eleven-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to two games to one.  Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and one o…

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 