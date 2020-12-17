Winside's Ellis is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Cayden Ellis of the Winside wrestling team.
The 120-pound Ellis posted an 8-0 record in the past week with six pins, a tech fall, and a major decision. Last Thursday at the Summerland Invitational at Clearwater, Ellis went 4-0 with three pins and a tech fall. On Saturday at the North Bend Invite, he stuck three more opponents and earned a major decision. Ellis pinned two ranked foes along the way. This season, the second ranked Ellis is 11-1 with eight pins, two major decisions, and a tech fall. He was nominated by Coach Jesse Thies. Congratulations to Cayden Ellis of the Winside wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.