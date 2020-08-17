Will college football be saved after all?

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done. 

Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that "everything would have to line up perfectly.” Yesterday, Big Ten players continued their push to get the conference to overturn its decision to postpone football until spring.  Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before canceling the fall season.  The Omaha World Herald reports that parents of 81 Husker football players yesterday posted a letter to Twitter — which will be delivered today — to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren seeking better answers for why the league presidents and chancellors chose to postpone fall sports Aug. 11 before teams had even begun padded practices.  Much of college sports has been canceled this fall, with conferences hoping to make up sports seasons, including football, in the spring.

