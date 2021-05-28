WILDCAT ATHLETIC TEAMS IMPRESS IN THE CLASSROOM DURING 2020-21 SCHOOL/PANDEMIC YEAR

Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that all 15 Wildcat athletic programs posted a team grade point average above 3.00 for the spring 2021 semester and ended the 2020-21 academic year with an impressive cumulative grade point average of 3.5042.
“It is absolutely incredible to see this level of commitment and academic achievement, especially with all of the additional challenges our student-athletes had to overcome this year,” remarked Powicki. “I am so proud of our Wildcats!”
The overall grade point average of the 15 Wildcat athletic programs and approximate 275 student-athletes for the 2021 spring semester was 3.495, highlighted by Wayne State volleyball posting a 3.968 grade point average for the semester with 11 of the teams’ 15 athletes posting a 4.00 grade point average for this semester. Overall, 54 student athletes recorded a 4.00 grade point average during the 2021 spring semester.
Wayne State had a record 16 seniors earn the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award this year, given to a graduating senior that maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher in their time at Wayne State.
A total of 139 student athletes were awarded the NSIC All-Academic Award, given to a student-athlete with sophomore academic and athletic standing that carries at least a 3.20 grade point average of higher.
With Thursday’s announcement of women’s basketball player Erin Norling named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team, it marks the 16th straight year that a Wildcat student-athlete has achieved Academic All-American status.
Listed below is a team-by-team listing of grade point averages for the 2021 spring semester and the cumulative grade point average for each sport.
Sport 2021 Spring GPA Cumulative GPA
Volleyball 3.968 3.876
Women’s Cross Country 3.885 3.765
Men’s Cross Country 3.375 3.737
Women’s Soccer 3.477 3.616
Women’s Track/Field 3.756 3.540
Women’s Basketball 3.305 3.530
Women’s Golf 3.669 3.485
Softball 3.229 3.357
Men’s Track/Field 3.167 3.298
Men’s Basketball 3.306 3.277
Baseball 3.375 3.239
Football 3.199 3.129