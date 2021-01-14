West Point-Beemer's Swanson is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team.
In the last six days, she contributed to a 3-0 week for the Lady Cadets. Last Friday, Swanson had 24 points of 10-14 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 56-21 victory over Wisner/Pilger. Last Saturday, she had 22 points, ten boards, four steals, and three assists in a 56-48 win over Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ BRLD. Last Tuesday, in a 61-38 rout of Battle Creek, Swanson had 28 points on 10-16 shooting, eight steals, five rebounds, and three assists. This season she is averaging 20.1 points per game on 54% shooting, 47% from three-point range, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals, and 3.6 assists. Swanson was nominated by Coach Taylor Shepard. Congratulations to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.