West Point-Beemer's Evert is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jamison Evert of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team.
Evert went 7-0 in the past week. He had a dual win last Thursday over a Class ‘B’ Platteview wrestler. On Friday, at the Madison Invite, he won the 126 pound title with a 3-0 record with two pins and a decision. On Saturday, at the Oakland/Craig Invitational, Evert went 3-0 with two pins and a tech fall. He is currently 29-13 on the season with 15 pins and two tech falls. Evert was nominated by Coach Jason Redmond. Congratulations to Jamison Evert of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.