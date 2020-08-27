West Point-Beemer's Diekemper is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Brook Diekemper of the West Point-Beemer girls golf team.
At last Friday’s West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails Golf Course in Beemer, she shot an 85 today win the title by nine strokes. Diekemper is coming off two Class ‘C’ fifth place finishes at the State Championships her freshmen & sophomore years. She was nominated by coach Keith Eriksen. Congratulations to Brook Diekemper of the West Point-Beemer girls golf team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.