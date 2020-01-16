West Point-Beemer's Swanson is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team. 

Last week, she was instrumental in the Lady Cadets’ 3-1 week.  Swanson averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and four steals in wins over Archbishop Bergan, Wisner/Pilger, and Battle Creek with a loss to BRLD.  On the season, she is averaging 19.8 points per game, six boards, and 4.3 steals.  Swanson was nominated by coach Taylor Shepard.  Congratulations to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 leag…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game win streak with a 119-118 victory.  Markelle Fultz scored 21 points with eleven rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double.  He also hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead bask…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 