West Point-Beemer's Swanson is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team.
Last week, she was instrumental in the Lady Cadets’ 3-1 week. Swanson averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and four steals in wins over Archbishop Bergan, Wisner/Pilger, and Battle Creek with a loss to BRLD. On the season, she is averaging 19.8 points per game, six boards, and 4.3 steals. Swanson was nominated by coach Taylor Shepard. Congratulations to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.